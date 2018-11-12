Alia Bhat Instagram photos: Young Bollywood diva Alia Bhat was spotted at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival with her mother Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt. She wore a superb traditional attire which was a ruby silk mashru kurta and velvet sharara, designed by prominent fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Alia Bhat Instagram photos: The youngest star of Bollywood Alia Bhat won many hearts at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival where she wore a superb traditional attire. The picture of the outfit was shared on her official Instagram page, which has as many as 24.8 million followers on Instagram. In another picture, she was seen with her mother Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt.

In the photo, the diva is seen wearing a very shimmery ruby silk mashru kurta, which she paired with a maroonish velvet sharara and net dupatta. Media reports have said that Alia’s outfit is the creation of the prominent fashion designer Sabyasachi and his custom-made. She completed her look with heavy golden jhumkas and subtle makeup. Her attire had the beauty of vintage embroidery.

Here are some of the photos of Alia’s latest Instagram post

In the below picture Alia is seen with mama Soni Razdan, who wore a red and gold salwar suit, which had a touch of shimmer. She completed her look with classic shining silver jewellery. The picture aptly depicted the mother-daughter love relationship.

The young diva of Bollywood is known for her posts on social media, which certainly makes her social media personality, besides being a successful young actress. She posts often about her films, vacations, shoots and hard workout training sessions.

