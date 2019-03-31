Alia Bhatt on dating Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor: In a recent interview, Alia came up speaking about her relationship with beau Ranbir Kapoor, she said that Ranbir is a gem and a well-sorted man. The Kalank actor, when been asked about her beau's troubled past, she came up with a defensive reply and said, it's a part of someone's life. Read full details inside.

Alia Bhatt on dating Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor: Kalank actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship has been the hottest gossip of the B-town. Rumours are going all around that the couple is dating since they met on the sets of Brahamastra. In a recent interview, Alia came up speaking about her relationship with the Sanju actor, she said that Ranbir is a gem and a well-sorted man. According to rumours, the couple is to tie a knot in the year 2020. But, scrapping the speculations, Bhatt said that, there is no engagement happening than why everyone is putting a year to her marriage?.

When the 26-years old actor been asked about her beau’s troubled past, she came up with a defensive reply and said, it’s a part of someone’s life and how does it matter. She even added the pinch of salt by specifying herself, nevertheless from anyone. This very context is self-explanatory about Alia’s feelings towards Ranbir. The Student of the Year actor even said that Ranbir is a way better person than her, a nice human being and a simple person. Somehow, Bhatt expressed her annoyance towards her marriage speculations. Because earlier she said that, she is happily committed to her work and she is not in a perfect age of getting married now. Eventually, the young actor opined that they are two individuals, who are living in their own professional lives and to in a full form right now.

On the work front, Alia will be soon seen in her upcoming film Kalank which is to release on April 17, 2019. She is also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial movie Brahmastra opposite to Ranbir Kapoor the film also features Mouni Roy in a negative role. She also hooked herself in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega-project RRR. The big-budget epic stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. Alia has been cast opposite Ram Charan in the role of Sita. Whereas, Ranbir is likely to share screens with Deepika Padukone in Luv Ranjan’s next film. The film is not titled yet and reports suggest that the film will also feature Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

