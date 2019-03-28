Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview, she revealed that she likes to call their equation more like friendship rather than a relationship. She further said that this is very beautiful and seems like she is walking on stars and clouds right now.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the talented actors of the B-town who has proved herself well with her versatile roles in films in just seven years. The actor has currently become one of the most followed divas of the industry and never misses a chance of impressing her fans. Recently, the actor opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. While speaking to a media portal, the actor said that her bond with Brahmastra costar Ranbir is more inclined towards friendship rather than a relationship. She further said that it is like walking on stars and clouds. She further revealed that the best part about their bond is both of them are two different individuals and live our professional lives in its full form.

She also quoted that both of them do not find much time to spend with each other as both of them remain busy at work. On being asked about Ranbir’s past, Alia replied saying that she is also not a saint. Some days back Ranbir and Alia were spotted with each other at Filmfare Awards, where they won awards for Best Actor for their films Sanju and Raazi. The most interesting part was while delivering thanking speech for the award, Alia called Ranbir a special person and also confessed saying Love You on the stage. After listening, Ranbir blushed a little and then covered his face with his hand.

Talking about their professional side, both the actors will be appearing in their upcoming film Brahmastra, which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film is a planned trilogy which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from the duo, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Currently, Alia is busy promoting her film Kalank which is directed by Abhishek Verman and features stars like Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt. The film will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Not only this, the hardworking actor will also share the screens with Salman Khan for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Inshallah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More