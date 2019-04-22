Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently revealed about how she bagged her part in SS Rajamouli's film RRR. She said that once she bumped into Rajamouli at an airport and there she begged him for a part in the film. Alia Bhatt has already started taking Telugu classes and is very excited about this challenge.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the known personalities of the industry as the hardworking actor leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her versatile roles on-screen. Starting from playing Safeena in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy to playing Roop in Kalank, the hottie leaves no chance of conquering her fans’ hearts. Some days back, reports revealed that Alia Bhatt is all set to appear in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. Recently, the Kalank actor revealed how she got the role in the film.

In an interview, Ali Bhatt revealed that once she bumped into Director Rajamouli at an airport and then she begged him for a part in the film. That time the director had not finalised anything for the female role in the film. The Director accepted her request and agreed to cast her. Not only this, but the hardworking actor has already commenced with the preparations for her role in the film. Alia Bhatt has also started taking Telugu classes so that she can dub her dialogues in the film.

Revealing more, the actor said that it is a tough language and it is also a challenge for her. She further added upon expressing her excitement for learning the language and said that it is very important as only this way she will able to express herself in the character.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the highly anticipated film RRR will also feature Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Ram Charan in lead roles. Meanwhile, the actor is having a busy schedule as she is also working on her next project with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra. The film is a planned trilogy and also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019.

Talking about her last release, Alia Bhatt last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank with costars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roya Kapur in lead roles. The film has till now earned Rs 56 crore and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore in the first week.

