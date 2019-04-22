Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, at a recent event, spoke about her latest film Kalank's bad performance at the box office. The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur was released on April 17.

Karan Johar’s Kalank, which is said to be one of the biggest films of this year and has been made on a huge budget of 150 crores, has just managed to earn Rs 54 crore in 4 days. Also, the film received negative reviews from the audience as well as critics and fans said that they are highly disappointed by the film and that clearly shows in the box office performance of Kalank.

Talking about the film’s poor box office collection, Alia Bhatt, who has played the role of Roop in the film, in a recent interaction with the media said that at the end of the day, the destiny of the film depends on the audience and if they do not like it, then the film will not do well.

She further said that if their fans did not like their work, then all they can do is accept that, move on and then come back with better work which will not disappoint their fans and the audience.

She also said that she will not analyse the performance of Kalank but work harder next time. Karan Johar’s Kalank has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It also stars Kunal Khemu, Achint Kaur and Kiara Advani in key roles.

