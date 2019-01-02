Alia Bhatt on relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has recently spoken about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and said that being in a relationship is not an achievement but yes it's important. Ever since Alia-Ranbir New Year celebration photos have appeared, more people are talking about their relationship.

Fans of Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor just couldn’t stop themselves to talk about their newly found relationship ever since the couple shared their New Year 2019 celebration photos. The couple’s photos from their recent US New Year trip went viral across social media platforms triggering their fans to talk and know much more about their relationship. Meanwhile, speaking on her relationship, Alia Bhatt in a conversation with a national daily said that a relationship is not an achievement but its an important part of her life.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt said that the relationship is not an achievement for her. The Gully Boy actress said that a relationship is a part of her life which is seamless, beautiful and must be celebrated when it has to be. She further went on to say that continuous discussions on her relationship divert all the attention, therefore, people should let it be in a corner so that it can evolve, remain safe and warm.

Continuing speaking on her relationship, Alia Bhatt said that she has never talked so much about her personal life because she doesn’t like it talking over it as doing so it diverts all the attention. However, such talks don’t bother her though. Initially, people used to talk about it rarely but these days it has suddenly become a part of all the conversations.

