With films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and her latest release Gully Boy, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. Headlining some of the most ambitious projects, the actor is trumping her contemporaries when it to her film choices. One of those projects includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah in which she will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan.

Soon after the film was announced, many cinephiles expressed their reservation on the age difference between the two lead stars. Responding to the criticism, Alia Bhatt said in her latest interaction that even she never thought that this pairing is possible. However, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a visionary and there is a plan in place behind this unusual casting. Exclaiming that people are too quick to judge, she expressed her excitement of working with Salman. She added that it will be an intriguing journey and she is blessed to be in it.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17. After Kalank, Alia will be seen in films like RRR, Takht, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 alongside Inshallah.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is all set to kickstart promotions of Bharat. One of his most awaited films, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and more. The trailer of Bharat is expected to release on April 24. With this, he will also be seen in Dabangg, Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of Korean drama Veteran.

A big feeling I have been feeling off late is gratitude.. Meghna Gulzar – to me first – raazi and everything about raazi is you – your effort, your tears, your love, your care it's you you you and just you.. I love you main chick🌟🌟🌟 The entire crew, all actors including my beautiful mother, jaideep and and vicky my iqbal without whom this world wouldn't have come alive.. This is your win too so thank you…I have soo much to be thankful for.. My mom & Dad who have always let me breathe & been my friends first My friends Ayan, Abhi, Kanch – my pillars – who are like my bothers and Sisters My sister – for just being my sister My team – My tribe – Grish, Punnu, Boru , Sanju, Ami, Amol, Sunil.. everything I achieve is yours first then mine Filmfare – thank you for my award and for once again making me want to dream & scream.. The audience the people that are the reason I or any of us are here.. I promise to always work as hard as I can to try and always entertain My mentor, my guardian angel and my fashion police.. who tells me how proud he is but also how I need to stay simple.. Thank you karan for making my life so so so special.. 🌞🌞🌞 And last but not the least MY special one – the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine ❤️ And shine I will.. Because there's soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.

