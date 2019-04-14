Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, has opened up about her upcoming film Inshallah alongside Salman Khan. Speaking about the pairing, Alia has said that even she never thought this combination is possible but there is a plan in place behind it. Inshallah will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

With films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and her latest release Gully Boy, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. Headlining some of the most ambitious projects, the actor is trumping her contemporaries when it to her film choices. One of those projects includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah in which she will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan.

Soon after the film was announced, many cinephiles expressed their reservation on the age difference between the two lead stars. Responding to the criticism, Alia Bhatt said in her latest interaction that even she never thought that this pairing is possible. However, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a visionary and there is a plan in place behind this unusual casting. Exclaiming that people are too quick to judge, she expressed her excitement of working with Salman. She added that it will be an intriguing journey and she is blessed to be in it.

I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17. After Kalank, Alia will be seen in films like RRR, Takht, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 alongside Inshallah.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is all set to kickstart promotions of Bharat. One of his most awaited films, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and more. The trailer of Bharat is expected to release on April 24. With this, he will also be seen in Dabangg, Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of Korean drama Veteran.

