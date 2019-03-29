Alia Bhatt on suffering from anxiety: Post the success of Raazi and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has been on top of her game bagging one of the most ambitious projects. In her latest interview, the actor has opened up about her mental health and said that she has been experiencing bouts of anxiety since the past five to six months. She added that she has not been depressed but does feel like crying for no reason.

Alia Bhatt on suffering from anxiety: It was 2015 when Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone started a conversation on mental health in India. Opening up about her bouts with depression and anxiety, Padukone emerged as one of the first celebrities to advocate that it is okay to not be okay. After Deepika, many Bollywood celebrities talked about their experiences to remove the shame around mental health. And now, the latest celebrity to openly talk about her mental health is none other than Alia Bhatt.

From Student of the year to her upcoming film Kalank, Alia Bhatt has come a long way in Bollywood emerging as one of the most bankable stars among the current generation of Bollywood. In her latest interview with a fashion magazine, Alia said she has not been depressed but she has been experiencing bouts of anxiety since the past five to six months. Alia elaborated that she doesn’t have an anxiety attack but she feels low and wanting to cry for no reason.

She added that she was a little confused initially and tried to give reasons like it may be work or she must be tired and hasn’t been able to meet people. Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt had opened up about her mental health. The actor mentioned in the interview that she is aware of her feelings because of her sister. No matter how it is, she lets herself feel all the emotions.

On being asked about how she is coping with it, Alia said that she has spoken about to her close friends like Ayan Mukerji and Rohan Joshi. Everyone tells her that she has to realise that it will go away but what is most important is acceptance and acknowledgement. She added that if one is not feeling fine, they should say that they are not feeling fine.

Professionally, Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank alongside co-actors Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 17. After Kalank, Alia Bhatt will be seen in films like Brahmastra, Takht, Inshallah, RRR and Sadak 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More