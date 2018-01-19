The super bubbly B-town actress Alia Bhatt has created her niche in the film industry with her talents. Starting from her first leading role in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Student of the Year, the actress has received critical acclaim for her strong performances on screen especially for portraying the emotionally intense characters in the road drama Highway. The actress has garnered many accolades for her work which include the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.
Born to a celebrity family, Alia Bhatt is also popular for her singing skills. She was widely appreciated for the 2014 soundtrack ‘Sooha Saaha’ from the movie Highway. The hot diva who is known for her witty personality is making rounds on the internet for her recent Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar shoot. The ultra-glamourous shoot featured Alia Bhatt with other celeb kids and our ‘Pataka guddi’ looks equally gorgeous as the kids as she wraps a bathed towel. Scroll down to get a quick look of hot, sexy, and the most beautiful photos of chic Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as she pulls off a sexy white dress
Isn’t Alia Bhatt looks like your favourite princess from the fairy tale?
Alia Bhatt shimmers in a glittery corset and her neatly tied tresses looks equally beautiful
Alia Bhatt splashes some scarlet on her lips to team up her pink dress
Alia Bhatt gazes on the camera to intensify her look
Being her usual fun self, Alia Bhatt plays with her funky look
Alia Bhatt mesmerises us with her gorgeous ambiance
The sexy chic Alia Bhatt has got a million reasons to steal our hearts