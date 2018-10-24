Bollywood is simply blessed with stunning ladies and Alia Bhatt is a perfect example of cuteness with beauty. The lady who is reportedly dating the charming hunk of tussle town Ranbir Kapoor, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her gorgeous photo which is simply a treat. Take a look at the hot yet elegant photo of Alia Bhatt.

In a black slit dress with a bow, the stunning lady of Bollywood Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram photo. The beauty simply stunned her fans with those killer looks and wavy hair. In her post, the Student Of The Year star wrote an inspirational message for her fans. Telling her beauties to chin up to let the crown stay on the head, Alia’s stunning photo garnered over 703,258 likes within hours. With over 24.2 million followers, Alia Bhatt in a short span has already made people fall in love with her cuteness. The lady even shared a cute delirious delays photo with her buddy which simply explains that flight delay doesn’t bother her.

Well, PinkVilla took to its official Instagram account to surprise Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans with them having a family time in the United States. In series of photos, Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she spends quality time with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are precisely residing in the USA for Rishi’s treatment for an unknown disease. The cute family photos will make you give a cutie hug to your parents.

Take a look at the series of adorable photos shared by pinkvilla:

Alia Bhatt is all set to start her shooting schedule for Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank. The much-anticipated film which has already created a buzz in the town because of its star cast will hit the theatres in 2019. Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying the role of Nushrat Bibi who will be Madhuri Dixit’s student in the film. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is being bankrolled by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bhatt will also star opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The musical drama is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar. Alia Bhatt’s all upcoming films are scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019. One of the much-awaited film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will too release in 2019.

