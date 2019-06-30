Alia Bhatt photos: Alia Bhatt has been seen chilling on the streets of new york city while taking a short break from Ranbir Kapoor. Alia recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which she is spending some alone time with her own self. On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are being paired up together for the movie Brahmastra which is helmed by Ayan Mukherji.

Alia Bhatt photos: Actor Alia Bhatt is just like a free bird and loves to spend some quality time with her own self, and if you don’t agree then check this ultra savage post, in which she is roaming alone on the streets of New York, and we promise it is the best thing you will see today!

In the photo Alia can be seen wearing a funky yet casual dress up, she dons a white tee, black jeggings with white stripes on it, with that she completed her look with a cute pink bag, a pair of white shoe with her hair open, just like a free bird who is all set to fly on the streets of New York. Alia captioned the photo and wrote we exist in moments, nothing more.

Also Read: Dangal actor Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, says it damaged her relationship with Allah

A day before, Ranbir Kapoor was seen with his family spending some quality time in Newyork but this time sans Alia Bhatt, the photo was shared by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Instagram handle, to which fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted on the streets of new york city. Many photos and videos of the couple were surfacing online, in which they totally compliment each other. On the professional front the duo has been collaborating on the silver screen for the first time, in the film titled Brahamsastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the music in the film to be composed by Pritam and the music right will be owned by T-series.

The couple recently flew to meet Rishi Kapoor as he was fighting against cancer, but now he is out of danger with speedy recovery and will be back in the city on his birthday. Many Bollywood actor like Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor and many others came to meet Rishi Kapoor and supported him to fight back cancer. Talking about actor Rishi Kapoor he will make his come back from the movie Jhoota Kahin Ka.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App