Alia Bhatt photos: Alia Bhatt is an inspiration for millennials who are aspiring to do something great in the field of fashion. The fashion-mongers badly need to take notes from her while trying to invent something fresh.

Raazi actor shows how to be a glow-getter in her latest share to Instagram

Alia Bhatt photos: Apart from being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is a stunner too. From standing out in a blue saree at a friend’s wedding to shining bright at Brahmastra’s logo launch at Pryagraj, the actor has shown the different shades of style statements at every possible occasion. The Raazi actor recently posted a few pictures via her Instagram handle and they have been doing the rounds on the platform since then. The actor is looking ravishing than ever and indeed makes it difficult to take our eyes off her impeccable beauty.

Dressed in an ensemble designed by Johanna Ortiz and Deepa Gurnani, Alia is looking magnificent. The perfect pair of accessories and her hair-style is adding oomph to her entire look. The pictures have already garnered thousands of views and her followers just can’t stop pouring in compliments in the comment section. Here’s take a look at Alia’s latest share to Instagram, which has sent her followers into a frenzy:

On the work front, Alia has recently wrapped her shooting schedule for a couple of pictures including Kalank and Brahamastra. Meanwhile, her film Gully Boy, opposite to Ranveer Singh, has received a positive response from both the critics and audiences.

