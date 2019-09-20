The countdown has begun for Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. As the date approaches closer, reports are rife that his ladylove Alia is planning a star-studded birthday bash for him.

There is no smoke without the fire and it seems like the saying holds true for most of the Bollywood celebrity couples. After a long period of hush-hush, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally admitted their relationship earlier this year. Ever since then, the duo have had no qualms in being spotted together or proclaiming to the world that they are very much a couple.

As Ranbir gears up to ring in his 38th birthday, speculations are rife that his ladylove has something special in store for him. Since Ranbir’s birthday coincides with Rishi Kapoor’s homecoming, Alia has decided to throw a starry bash for the Kapoor family.

After battling cancer for a year in New York, Rishi Kapoor’s homecoming is being considered as his second birth. Thus, the occasion is super special for the Kapoor family and Alia has taken up the task of hosting a memorable bash. A source close to a news portal has revealed that the couple has decided to combine the two birthdays into one celebration.

Reports say that the party is going to be a starry affair and will be attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood. The details of the guest list are not out yet but considering that every actor made it a point to pay a visit to Rishi Kapoor in New York, we can predict that it will turn out to be the party of the season.

After wrapping up Sadak 2 shooting schedule, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been spending considerable time in each other’s company. Recently, photos went viral from their Kenya trip where the duo could be spotted on a Masai Mara safari. They were also recently papped at Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday party. Workwise, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

