Alia Bhatt is all set for her 26th birthday which is on March 15. The actor is planning for a special birthday party but has not revealed anything regarding her plan. The reports reveal that Alia will take a whole day break from her busy schedule and will celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will turn 26 tomorrow and her beau Ranbir is all set to make her day as special as her. The reports also revealed that their mutual friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji will also be a part of their celebration. However, the plan is a secret and nothing has been revealed till now. It seems this birthday will be extra special for the actor as Ranbir Kapoor will leave no stone unturned to surprise his ladylove.

Talking about the professional front, 2019 is a big year for Alia as her noteworthy films like Brahmastra, Kalank and Takht will hit the silver screens this year. It is said that her fans are super excited to see the incredible performance of the actor on-screen. Lastly, the actor was seen sharing the screens with Ranveer Singh in the movie Gully Boy, which impressed their fans to the fullest with the interesting storyline. Her upcoming film Kalank will hit the screens on April 19 and some days back, the teaser of the movie got released. After watching the teaser, Ayan Mukerji took to his official Instagram handle to praise the hardworking actor.

