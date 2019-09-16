Pooja Bhatt shares an adorable picture of father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Alia Bhatt from the behind the scene look of the film's shoot.

Alia Bhatt, the adorable actress of Bollywood is coming up with his new upcoming film Sadak, it is a sequel of the 1991 romantic thriller film. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the prequel was also directed by him and is a comeback of him after 20 years.

Today, Pooja Bhatt posted a behind the scenes picture of her father Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, the father and daughter duo was looking adorable as Mahesh Bhatt was standing in front of Alia with his hands over Alia’s shoulder, it was a black and white picture and made the two look adorable in it.

The prequel of the film Sadak 2 had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in it, the film featured the story of Ravi the taxi driver who falls in love with Pooja who is the sex worker. The Sadk 2 will feature Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in it, the film will showcase the story that how Aditya will help Alia Bhatt who is out to reveal the truth of the fake Guru who in running an Ashram.

Sadak 2’s team is currently busy in the shooting of the film, the film is planned to release on July 10, 2020, and keeps on posting theirs behind the scene photos and videos. The Bhatt family is geared up for the upcoming project and will make it a huge success as the prequel of the film was the highest-grossing Hindi film at that time.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Kalank along with Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit. It was a romantic drama film but it did not do well in the box office. Alia’s upcoming film is Bharamstra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, the shoot of the film is completed, the film Bhramastra is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is slated to release on December 25, this year.

