Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt accompanied beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family in New York to ring in the New Year. In the last few days, several B-town residents posted the pictures of them celebrating New Year with their families and friends. A couple of hours ago, the diva has shared this new picture all the way from New York on her official Instagram handle. The picture has wreaked havoc on the photo and video sharing platform as it has garnered over 1.1 million hearts.

Alia Bhatt posts her first photo of 2019 and it is slaying!

Among all the pictures, it was Ranbir and Alia who made headlines as the latter joined Ranbir and family to celebrate the New Year. A couple of pictures surfaced on several social media platforms in which Alia and Ranbir were all in smiles along with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

A couple of hours ago, the diva has shared this new picture all the way from New York on her official Instagram handle. Sharing her winter look, the Raazi actor is looking classy wearing a jacket paired with blue denim. The diva is also wearing these long maroon boots adding oomph to her entire look. The picture has wreaked havoc on the photo and video sharing platform as it has garnered over 1.1 million hearts. Here’s take a look at pictures from Alia’s Instagram diary:

Alia is a very active social media user as she keeps posting pictures and updates regarding her upcoming projects. well, let’s take a look at some of Alia’s pictures that have been winning her followers hearts, take a look:

