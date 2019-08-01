Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will feature in Doorbeen's next music video titled Prada. Not just dance, the actor will also be singing the song. Before Prada, Alia Bhatt has sung songs like Ikk Kudi, Samjhawan and Love You Zindagi.

From acting, singing to YouTube, Alia Bhatt is unstoppable and she is not in a mood to stop anytime soon. Amid reports of her shaking a leg in Lamberghini fame Doobeen’s upcoming song Prada, speculation is rife that she will also be crooning the song. While she has previously lent her voice to songs like Ikk Kudi, Samjhawan and Love You Zindagi, Prada will mark her first non-filmy song.

A source close to a news portal has informed that the shooting of the song has been completed. The actor shot for the song before heading to Ooty for Sadak 2. Sharing insights from the song, the source said that this is the first time that Alia will be shooting a non-filmy song. It has been directed by Bosco Martis.

The song will feature Alia showcasing her dance moves with international back-up dancers while car spare parts, bike tyres, an STD booth, photo frames, radio sets and guitar are essential elements in the backdrop, the source added. Lamberghini by Doorbeen is one of the biggest hits of 2018 and has garnered about 288 million views on YouTube.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shooting of the first schedule of Sadak 2. Post this, she will soon start shooting for Inshallah alongside Salman Khan. Along with Sadak 2, Inshallah, the actor will also be seen in upcoming films like RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

