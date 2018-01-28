Dear ZIndagi actress Alia Bhatt recently touched 20 million followers on Instagram and on the occasion, the actor celebrated that by going live on Instagram. During the questions being sent by fans, Alia could not stop herself from praising Ranveer Singh whose work in Padmaavat has left everyone in awe. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Gully Boy alongside him, post which she will start shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt recently touched 20 million supporters on Instagram and on the event, the on-screen character praised the minute by going live on Instagram. When she went live, fans began showering love on the on-screen character, who was decked up in Indian clothing. However, Alia was in a state of mind to create some interest among fans about her up and coming tasks – Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra. A few fans needed to know her experience of shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

The on-screen character joked, “I have not yet started working on Brahmastra yet. But the prep we have done so far has been great. It is a special film. I am working with my best friend Ayan Mukerji” Before long another fan praised Ranveer Singh and Gully Boy. Alia couldn’t prevent herself from lauding her contemporary whose work in Padmaavat has left everybody in amazement. She replied, “Gully Boy is awesome. Ranveer Singh is killing it in Gully Boy. He is amazing. He killed it in Padmaavat. He would do it again. Zoya (Akhtar) is fantastic.”

Ranveer and Alia have worked in commercials together but will be seen on the silver screen together for the first time. As she kept on giving back the affection she was getting from her fans, a fan inquired as to whether she would star in a blood and gore movie. To this, Alia stated, “Not going to try horror film. I get scared. I would not be able to see my own film. So, no“. Consummation the discussion with her fans, Alia Bhatt reported that her forthcoming film Raazi is good to go to hit the screens in May this year