Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been blessed with the baby boy and the social media is flooded with the wishes for the couple. Apart from the tweeple, the celebrities are constantly pouring in their wishes for the couple. Among many, Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt and Kal Ho Na Ho actor Preity Zinta are the ones who have taken to their social media handle to congratulate the couple.

In an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt has given a sweet congratulatory message for the couple. Whereas, Preity Zinta congratulated the couple on the addition of a new member into the family.

Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family 😍 So Happy for both of you . Loads of love, happiness and diapers 🤩 always… Ting ! #babyboy #Happiness #Love — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Even the TV celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the much-in-love couple. Among them are Ashish Chowdhary, Karan Vir Bohra and Romit Raj Parasher.

Oyyyèeee… Congratulations my bro @shahidkapoor and #MiraRajput for such amazing family planning!! #Misha's gonna love her baby brother.. Elder sisters are the best.. My love to your beautiful lil' family.. God bless.. Enjoy the riot!!!🤗😘 — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) September 5, 2018

Announcing their second pregnancy, the couple Shahid and Mira took to their Instagram, a few months back Misha Kapoor and captioned it ‘big sister’.

As per reports, Mira was rushed to a Hinduja Hospital on Tuesday evening where she delivered her second child. As per reports, Mira started to feel uneasy after she went for a dinner with hubby dearest on Tuesday evening. Mira’s mother Bela Rajput was seen exiting the hospital. Ishaan Khattar and Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem were also seen visiting the hospital.

On being asked about having the second child, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid spoke about his family and second child. He said having a child was the most amazing feeling. And they were fortunate that they were having a second one so soon, so they felt happy and blessed about that. The family is always a big reason to work even harder. When you come back home to your family [after work], it’s a great feeling.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony. They became the parents for the first time after the birth of their daughter Misha in August 2016.

