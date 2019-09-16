Takht: Alia Bhatt is all set to create a buzz with her upcoming film Takht. It seems that the actor is quite excited about the film and has started preparing for the film. Moreover, Alia also shared a video while her preparations, Watch

Takht: Be it fashion or films, one actor which nails both the fields well is Alia Bhatt. There is no doubt in saying that in a small-time span, Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself and is now called among the allrounders of the industry. Rather it is playing intense roles or light, Alia Bhatt is among those, who love to step out of her comfort zone and deliver something extraordinary to her fans.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with costars Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. After Ooty schedule, the actor is currently in Mumbai shooting for the same. Recently, the reports reveal that Alia Bhatt has also started preparing for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht. Recently, the actor has shared a video while having a discussion with Karan Johar holding a coffee mug in her hand with the name Takht written on it.

Takht is among the highly anticipated films which also features Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The expectations from the films are certainly high as almost all the superstars are gearing up to unite for one of the biggest and popular production houses.

Watch the video here–

Takht is a period-drama film which is set in the Mughal era and narrates the story of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. In the film, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh will play the roles of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Shahjahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum’s role. Moreover, Alia will also appear in the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife Nadira Banu.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her future projects. Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is a first planned trilogy which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also appear in S. S. Rajamouli’s film RRR opposite Ram Charan. Though Alia Bhatt will not appear for many scenes, she will portray an important role in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App