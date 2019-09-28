Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photos from the former's star-studded birthday bash has gone viral on social media. The couple look adorable in the photos as they pose with their friends and family.

If there is one couple who manages to make the fans go aww without even trying, it is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Despite being subjected to mean comments, hatred and a lot of judgment, the couple gives it back with more love, kindness and happy vibes and it is what makes them special. As Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today, the whos and whos of the Hindi film industry gathered under one roof to make him feel special. Be it Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur to more, the party was no less than a star-studded event.

So, how could Alia Bhatt not be in the guest list?! While birthday wishes pour in for the superstar on social media, two photos of the adorable couple have leaked on the Internet that are enough to make their fandom reach cloud 9. In the first photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen posing for an adorable photo with their friends. Dressed in a multi-colored dress, Alia looks beautiful sans makeup. On the other hand, Ranbir looks dapper in a basic black t-shirt with grey pants.

The other photo features the couple sitting alongside Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor and their family friend. Sitting closely on the couch, Ranbir has his arm wrapped around Alia’s waist in the photo. Looking at the photo, all the fans would be wishing for the couple to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had admitted in an interview that Ranbir makes her feel differently and gives her a different high. She has been vary of speaking about her private life openly but she does experience a deep sense of comfort when she is with him. Calling him an amazing soul, Alia added that she learns a lot from him every day, as an artiste and human being.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is slated for a Summer 2020 release.

