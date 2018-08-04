Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest photo from their recent dinner date in Bulgaria has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen cutely placing his arm on his ladylove's shoulder as they both pose for an adorable photo.

As fans eagerly wait for the theatrical release of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming release Brahmastra that stars leading couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South Superstar Nagarjuna, Alia and Ranbir are on a hit run to give major relationship goals with their sizzling chemistry. After Alia showcased Ranbir’s amazing photography skills in her latest photos on her official Instagram account, the latest photo from their recent dinner date has gone viral on social media.

In one of the photos from the birthday dinners of Alia’s close friend and makeup artist Puneet B Saini in Bulgaria, the duo is posing for a cute photo while Ranbir’s hand can be seen casually resting on Alia’s shoulder.

When quipped about Alia and Ranbir’s alleged relationship, Ranbir’s father and Mulk actor Rishi Kapoor stated that everybody knows what is there and he does not need to say anything more. Expressing his desire of watching Ranbir get married in coming years, Rishi stated that it is high time he got married. The veteran actor tied the knot when he was just 25 and Ranbir has turned 35, so he should think about marriage now.

He further added that Ranbir can marry anybody of his choice as he does not have any objection to that. He wants to spend time with his grandchildren before he is gone.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming film Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Luv Ranjan’s next along with Ajay Devgn and Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

