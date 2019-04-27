Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on a movie date in Mumbai as they headed to watch Avengers: Endgame and photos and videos went viral on social media.

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Friday were spotted on a movie date in Mumbai and the photos and videos from their romantic date have taken social media by storm! In the video and pictures, we see the lovebirds going inside a cinema hall in Juhu.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were on a movie date to see the much-awaited Avengers: Endgame and soon after photos and videos started doing rounds on social media, fans started asking for more! While Alia Bhatt looked classy in a blue floral print top with blue denim jeans and white sneakers, Ranbir Kapoor kept it casual in a blue check-shirt with denim jeans and white sneakers and a black cap.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra which is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

It is said that they became very close friends during the shoot of Brahmastra and later fell in love. The lovebirds are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates and it is being anticipated that they will soon get hitched.

However, they have rubbished all wedding rumours but Alia and Ranbir never shy away from expressing their love for each other at events, award functions and other outings. Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank will be next seen in Brahmastra in which she is paired opposite her love Ranbir.

Her recent film Kalank tanked at the box office and received negative reviews. Ranbir Kapoor, who is riding on the success of his last film Sanju, will be also seen in Shamshera along with Brahmastra.

