Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor celebrated Kunal Khemmu's birthday at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence last night. All the actors enjoyed themselves to the fullest partying around and taking pictures, have a look at their photos:

It seems that the actors have finally taken out time from their busy schedule and have well spent their Friday night together. Recently, the much-talked-about duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to ring up their weekend with Ranbir’s cousins. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently hosted a house party to celebrate the Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. Starting from Aadar Khan, Armaan Jain, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all the actors became a part of the celebration.

Kunal Kemmu looked much excited for his birthday and also shared a series of pictures on social media. Starting from getting warm hugs to posing adorably for the camera with party props, Kunal enjoyed his bash to the fullest. Moreover, the actor was also spotted wearing a birthday cap, in which he looked damn cute.

While all the guests were dressed in casuals, Kareena Kapoor Khan again dazzled in the party wearing a yellow stunning dress. With no makeup look and casual hairstyle, the actor looked alluring. Moreover, Alia Bhatt further added glamour in the party dressed in a dark stylish dress. With an ear to ear smile, the young actor posed with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins adorably.

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and will appear in the role of a female cop for the first time. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor has recently wrapped the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Good News with Akshay Kumar where the on-screen duo is desperately trying to have a baby. Post to which, the actor will commence with the shoot of Karan Johar’s film Takht with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is the first planned trilogy which will hit the screens next year. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan will soon create a buzz with the second season of Sacred Games with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.

