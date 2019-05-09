Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Lake Como wedding: Amid wedding speculation of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan has ended her silence. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The film will hit the screens in Summer 2020.

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Lake Como wedding: Love is in the air for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt! After hitting headlines with their adorable chemistry, latest reports suggested that the couple is planning a holiday to Lake Como where they intend to go to various places across Europe. Interestingly, Bollywood’s much-loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot at Lake Como last year, which gave fuel to the fire that Ranbir and Alia are planning to follow the footsteps of the former and scouting for locations for their impending wedding.

On being asked whether a Lake Como wedding is on cards for Ranbir and Alia, Alia’s mother dismissed the speculation. In a conversation with a news portal, Soni Razdan called it a totally baseless rumour. Earlier, Soni Razdan has negated the wedding speculation by saying that it is sweet that their fans want to ask everything about them. However, she does not want to talk about her daughter’s personal life as a mother and she just wants her to be happy.

Reiterating that Alia has all her love and blessing on everything she does, Soni Razdan added that she does not want to give her any ‘gyaan’ because Alia is very sensible as an individual. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had expressed her love for Ranbir Kapoor while accepting her Filmfare Award for Raazi.

At the moment, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2019, has been postponed to Summer 2020.

Post Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in RRR alongside South superstars Ram Charan and NTR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, muti-starrer Takht and Sadak 2. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ajay Devgn.

