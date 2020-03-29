A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has gone viral which apparently states that the duo has moved in together amidst coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

This won’t be wrong to say that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Moreover, their fans are also much excited about their wedding and every now and then there are rumours of the duo tying the knots. Further, the actors also leave no stone unturned in supporting each other. From attending parties, following each other in shoots to award functions, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are made for each other and no doubt there is a lot of buzz around the two.

Recently, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral, where both of them are seen dressed in casuals are seen taking a walk which hints that when the entire country is under lockdown, both of them are still together. Apparently, the video also hints that the duo might have moved in together amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Talking about the current scenario, day by day the number of coronavirus cases is increasing with the fear in the minds of the people. As per PM Modi’s speech, the country is currently under complete lockdown till April 15 and the shoots of the various Television shows, movies, web sows have also been stopped.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra, which is a planned trilogy. Further, Alia Bhatt will also ben seen in Gangubai Kathiawasi, RRR and Sadak 2 and Takht. Further, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera, which is a action-adventure with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

