Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt approves of her relationship with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor and the photos from his recent visit to her Mumbai residence is a proof of that. In the photos that have gone viral on social media, the duo along with Mahesh Bhatt can be seen spending some quality time with each other.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, are making heads turn with their sizzling off-screen chemistry. After Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju starring Ranbir joined the Rs 200-crore club and emerged as his highest grossing film till date on Friday, July 7, the actor headed to commemorate the special occasion with the Raazi actor at her Mumbai residence. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared candid photos from the actor’s visit on his Instagram profile where the duo can be seen striking a conversation in the balcony along with Mahesh Bhatt.

When Alia Bhatt was earlier asked about her review on Sanju, she said that she really liked the film and stated that it is a fantastic, fabulous and outstanding film. Placing Sanju in her top 10 best film list, she said that Sanju is high up there and added that Ranbir is outstanding in it.

Calling herself a really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani, Alia said that she cannot wait to watch his films whenever they come out as he manages to hit out of the park every single time. She further added that Sanju is one of the best films that released in past couple of years.

In his latest interview, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor stated that he will no longer talk about his relationship with Alia Bhatt. Speaking about the same, Ranbir said that if he talks about it in every interview then it becomes a headline and added that he wants to give it dignity.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn and Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt while Alia Bhatt will star in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir, Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

