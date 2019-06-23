Alia Bhatt on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Alia, who is currently shooting with Ranbir for her upcoming film Brahmastra, recently opened up about their relationship and said that it is beautiful.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is in love and she has no qualms talking about it anymore. After expressing her love for Ranbir Kapoor at an award function recently, the actor has opened up about their relationship in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. On being asked if this relationship is tougher than her previous ones, she said that it is not a relationship, it’s a friendship.

Expressing that she is walking on stars and clouds right now, she said that it is beautiful. Speaking about the best part about their relationship, Alia said that they are two individuals who are focusing on their own professional lives. People would not see them together all the time and it is the true mark of a comfortable relationship. She cutely added Nazar Na Lage.

When asked about the best piece of advice she has received from Ranbir, Alia said that she is an over-thinker so she stresses about things that are not in her control and gets anxious. At one time, she was working hard and was stressed. That’s when Ranbir told her that if she is working hard then she doesn’t need to worry about anything. She just needs to do the best she can and let everything else be. This really helped her.

Furthermore, she said that she still gets stressed but now she can let it be. All she can do is do her 100 per cent and not worry about the results. Workwise, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Earlier slated for a release on Christmas 2020, the film has been postponed to Summer 2020.

