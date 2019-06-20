Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor give major couple goals as they leave for New York to visit Rishi Kapoor, see photos: last night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left for New York to visit Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing cancer treatment in the city. The duo have been currently working on their first film together, Brahamstra.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor give major couple goals as they leave for New York to visit Rishi Kapoor, see photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have left for New York to meet Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the city. Last night, the duo was snapped at the Mumbai airport twinning in white. It has been almost a year since Rishi and wife Neetu Singh are staying in New York for his treatment. There have been multiple times in the past when Ranbir and Alia visited Ranbir’s parents in New York. A few days back, filmmaker Rahul Rawal shared a picture with Rishi and announced that the latter was cancer-free.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia, the two were looking beautiful together in the all-white look. The two have been staying in Varanasi for the last couple of days as they were shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film marks the couple’s first movie together. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the key roles and is a three-part fantasy trilogy.

The photos of the couple have been doing the rounds on several social media platform. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani has recently shared a couple of pictures of the duo from the Mumbai airport, take a look:

Recently, the Kalank actor dismissed the speculations alleging that she and Ranbir would tie the knot in 2020. The Student of the Year actor also revealed that Ranbir is a way better person than her, a nice human being, and a simple person.

Talking to the Mumbai Mirror, Rishi recently said that he will return to India by August end if the doctors allowed him. He added that he had recovered well and would be 100% by the time he comes back.

