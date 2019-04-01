Zee Cine Awards 2019: The star-studded award show that got aired yesterday, gave a lot of emotional and happy moments to the audience too. But one of the clips that are doing rounds on the internet has left everyone in splits. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen sharing an awkward kiss at the award night right before Alia climbed the stage to receive her award.

Zee Cine Awards 2019 was one of the most memorable nights graced by Bollywood celebrities. Aired on Sunday, the award show witnessed some of the heart-melting moments and made it a special night. From Ranbir Kapoor winning the award for the best actor (Male) to Alia Bhatt bagging the award for Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Female), the award night was a win-win for the lovebirds of Bollywood.

Not just this, Rajkumar Hirani directorial and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju won the award for Viewer’s Choice Best Film and Ranbir Kapoor’s thanking speech captured hearts. While there are so many clips from the award night surfacing the internet and many of them might win your heart, one is sure to leave you in splits. A video from the big night is going viral on the internet where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sharing an awkward kiss. As Alia Bhatt’s name got announced on stage for winning the award, Ranbir Kapoor leaned on to her to kiss and Alia Bhatt rapidly turned her face, offering her cheek instead. The duo was caught blushing then! Take a look!

The night was full of heart-fluttering lovey-dovey moments of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While handing over the award for Best Actor to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt openly announced that the award goes to her all-time favorite Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju.

The duo has been giving some major couple goals and melting a million hearts. Alia Bhatt even called out to her beau in her thanking speech, referring to him as her special one and even said I love you! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have taken their relationship to the next level with the involvement of families. From Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh to Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, everyone is seen supporting their love and being a part of their happiness. This time too, Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of both and told fans that she is proud and happy!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More