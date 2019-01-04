Love is in the air! Well, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a solid proof of it. The new love birds of Bollywood are cherishing winters in New York with each other and giving couple goals to fans. Smitten by their cute and happy photos, Internet can't stop obsessing over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Love is in the air! Well, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a solid proof of it. The new love birds of Bollywood are cherishing winters in New York with each other and giving couple goals to fans. Smitten by their cute and happy photos, Internet can’t stop obsessing over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier too, the photos of Alia Bhatt having a gala time with Ranbir’s family went viral and left everybody awestruck. The photo reflected it to be a complete family get-together where Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima were present with Alia Bhatt.

And now these stills of the duo cozily and happily posing for photos is surfacing on the internet. Cuddling in winter, Ranbir and Alia can be seen unhesitantly side hugging each other and smiling for the photograph. We know you can never get enough of them! Take a look!

Well, rumours state that the duo is spending the 1st anniversary of their relationship. Allegedly, their love flick started in December last year. If that is all true, the occasion calls out for a celebration.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More