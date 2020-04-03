Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly tie the knot by end of this year. Recent reports also say that the couple has moved in together.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the die-hard fans of Bollywood and industry-insiders are eagerly waiting for celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot. From reports of the couple secretly getting married in a private ceremony, a fake wedding card, fake wedding photos to now reports of them moving in together, the excitement around their wedding is an all time high.

A recent report by a news daily says that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier slated to have a destination wedding. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their families have decided to conduct the ceremonies in Mumbai itself. It is reported that the couple will tie the knot by end of this year with the wedding festivities kickstarting from December 21.

Since Rishi Kapoor’s health is well now, everyone is looking forward towards the wedding celebrations. While the wedding functions are expected to be spread over 4 days, the Kapoor and Bhatt family are yet to lock down the dates. A few days back, reports were rife that Alia and Ranbir have moved in together. The speculation strengthened after Alia shared photos of Ranbir’s dogs on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in their upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

