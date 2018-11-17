It is good news for the fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the new B'town couple would be seen sharing the screen space together in the Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Recently, a photo from the sets of the film started doing rounds on social media wherein Ranbir looks busy in his phone and Alia seems upset.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are supposed to be the newest and the hottest couple of Bollywood for now. Their public appearances like the one at Filmfare Awards 2018, New Year party and other celebrity parties and events are proof of their off-screen chemistry. For the first time, the duo is doing a movie together—Brahmastra which is one of the most anticipated films of next year.

However, the latest pictures from the sets of Brahmastra has notably given a different angle. In the picture, Ranbir is looking totally engrossed in his phone while Alia is looking upset sitting behind him and maybe noticing Ranbir’s phone. Looking at the picture one will easily guess that Alia is not enjoying Ranvir’s company rather she is getting annoyed.

Currently, the shoot of the movie is going on in Mumbai. The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. The story of the film revolves around a fairytale love story with a slight twist. Earlier the film was titled as Dragon and was said to be a remake of a Hollywood movie Deadpool. Later on, the title of the movie was then changed to Brahmastra.

