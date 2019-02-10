Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin for the screening of her upcoming film Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh, has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's harsh comments. Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's puppet comment, Alia Bhatt has said that she has not done anything to get a reaction like this. She added that she will talk to the actor personally about it.

The Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt controversy doesn’t seem to die down any time soon. After Kangana called out Alia as Karan Johar’s puppet, the latter has responded by saying that she does not deserve a reaction like this. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Alia said that she will talk to Kangana personally about it. Refusing to talk about it in the media, Alia said that she really admires Kangana as an actor and her choices. If she has hurt her unintentionally then she really does not know about it because it was not her intention.

Earlier, Kangana had lashed out at Alia by saying that she needs to grow a spine and support a film like Manikarnika that revolves around nationalism and women empowerment. Accusing her of only focusing on earning money and not raising her voice, Kangana added that if her existence revolves around Karan Johar then she does not consider her successful.

The actor further commented that the nepotism life is just about giving and taking favours and she hopes Alia rises above that. The war of words started between Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt after the former had lashed out on Bollywood over its silence on Manikarnika. Speaking about Manikarnika, the film is going steady at the box office and earned a total collection of about Rs 85 crore.

Alia Bhatt’s latest film Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14. The film was recently premiered at the Berlin Film Festival where it garnered a positive response from the film critics and audience alike.

