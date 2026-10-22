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Home > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat

Alia Bhatt has reportedly liked a social media post defending Ranbir Kapoor amid trolling over his Dussehra speech. The development comes after reports that shooters involved in the Tiger Shroff firing case had conducted reconnaissance at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence.

Ranbir Kapoor (Image: YouTube)
Ranbir Kapoor (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 14:57 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt appears to have shown support for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, amid online trolling over his recent Dussehra speech and reports that the shooters involved in the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff had also conducted reconnaissance at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai. The actor reportedly liked a social media post defending Ranbir, although she has not issued a public statement on the matter. 

The development comes amid reports that the men arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger’s car in Juhu had allegedly surveyed Ranbir’s residence in Bandra. According to India Today, police sources said the investigation had uncovered this additional detail. However, the reported reconnaissance does not by itself establish that Ranbir was the intended target of an attack. 

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The social media post that Alia reportedly liked defended Ranbir for attending a public event despite the reported security concerns. It also criticised the online backlash against him over a verbal slip during his speech at a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata. Screenshots of the interaction were subsequently circulated by fan accounts. 

What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say At The Dussehra Event?

Ranbir faced criticism after a video of his speech at a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata went viral. While speaking about the triumph of good over evil, the actor said, “Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hi hoga.”

His use of the word ant (end) instead of jeet (victory) prompted trolling, particularly as he is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana

On October 21, Ranbir addressed the controversy at a musical event for Ramayana in Chennai. Calling it a slip of the tongue, he apologised and clarified that he had intended to say that truth and goodness would ultimately triumph over evil. 

What Do We Know About The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The firing incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and a bystander sustained gunshot injuries, according to reports. 

The Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently said Tiger was not the original target and that the accused had initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity. Separately, police sources told India Today that the men had conducted reconnaissance at Ranbir’s Bandra residence. The identity of the initially intended target has not been independently established by the available reports. 

The investigation is ongoing, and the reported security threat has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding Ranbir. Alia’s reported social media interaction has drawn attention, though she has not publicly commented on the claims.

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Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat
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Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat

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Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat

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Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Post Defending Ranbir Kapoor Amid ‘Ramayana’ Speech Backlash, Reports Of Security Threat

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