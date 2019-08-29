Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who was earlier excited to be a part of Aamir Khan's unannounced project Osho, has signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious project, Inshallah. Yes, it's true, as per sources, the 26-year-old actor has declined the project of Aamir Khan's unannounced project Osho movie.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah is the most ambitious project. As the director is busy in finalizing the star cast, it has been reported that Alia Bhatt left the project opposite to Aamir Khan due to SLB’s Inshallah. While speaking to a leading daily, the 26-year-old actress quoted that she had denied an Aamir Khan’s unannounced project Osho movie as she had assigned her dates to Inshallah. Alia Bhatt had been approached for a film with Aamir Khan.

But she had to decline as she had reserved all the dates for Inshallah. Sources further added that Alia Bhatt was looking forward to collaborating with Salman Khan and SLB and she is extremely upset as she gave on various other projects also during this period.

Aamir Khan’s offered film was being discussed in the previous year. Aamir Khan is reported to be playing spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) in the film. Alia Bhatt was expected to play the role of a disciple and convicted in an attempted murderer, Ma Anand Sheela.

In the previous year, actor on the roundtable with the journalist Rajeev Masand, Alia Bhatt said that she would play the role of a Maa Anand Sheela in a movie. In an earlier interview, she said that she had found the story super fascinating.

The movie has become a talk of the town, according to a source Bhansali, the filmmaker had not only appreciate the constant interference in his process. While it has been reported that Salman Khan had asked for certain changes that are required to be made to the script.

