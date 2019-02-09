Alia Bhatt in a recent interview daily talked about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt revealed that she often used to forget her dialogues while sees him performing on the Brahmastra sets.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a promotional spree with Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy, in a recent interview daily opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt whose admiration for Ranbir Kapoor has no bounds revealed about her Brahmastra shooting days which she spent with him. She said she had never observed a natural actor like him. He’s one of the greatest actors. Alia said she often forgets her lines when she sees him performing. Further praising him, she said Ranbir Kapoor is a very relaxed and chilled out person on the sets with the honest and simple eyes.

Speaking about Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt said Neetuji is a fabulous human being and she refers her as a friend. She is a chilled out and has a great attitude towards life and Ranbir Kapoor has received the same. Rishiji always smiles and a fun loving person. This is what makes him unique. Alia Bhatt even recently celebrated New Year at New Year along with the Kapoors.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial venture Raazi. She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The trailer of the movie has been released worldwide. The trailer for the movie has been widely appreciated across Indian. based on the story of the street rappers who wants to achieve big with their dreams.

