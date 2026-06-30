Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

In a recent funny incident, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her experience while participating in the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The actress mentioned that when she was at an event in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film Alpha, which is a spy thriller movie, the recording session was so funny that it actually sent an alarm on her fitness tracker.

It appears that the smart device worn by the actress mistook her body’s physical reaction due to laughing for a highly stressful experience.

Why did Alia Bhatt’s fitness tracker flag her as stressed?

Alia Bhatt informed that although the edit of the final show of India’s Got Latent Season 2 was uploaded on both Netflix and YouTube for one hour, the actual time taken to shoot the show was about four to five hours. Since she was laughing excessively for the whole five hours at the contestants and roasts, her heartbeat was very high throughout the five hours.

Her watch failed to make out that her laughter was not due to any kind of stress and that she was just enjoying the moment.

“We loved his special. We loved how much laughter he brings to everyone, and we had an amazing time. What you watched was just one hour, but we were there for four to five hours. During those five hours, we were laughing almost the entire time. Even the device that tracks my heart rate thought I was under a lot of stress because it’s not normal to laugh that much. But it was so much fun.”

— Alia Bhatt via Jaipur Promotional Event

What happened during Alia Bhatt’s appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2?

The first episode of the show hosted by the comedian, Samay Raina, went super-viral within minutes of its release on 20th June 2026. On the same platform, Alia Bhatt was the main target for Samay Raina’s famous roast comedy along with her Alpha co-star, Sharvari.

When Alia said that she was “regretting slightly” her choice of joining such an open mic show, Samay quickly replied with, “Maine bhi kiya ‘Jigra’ dekh ke regret” (I had regretted too, after watching Jigra). She happily accepted the remark and thanked him for helping her earn money from her movie.

With regard to social media conversations around her appearances at Cannes red carpet, Samay made fun of the vast difference between both events saying, “Kahan Cannes, Kahan Latent. But here, the spotlight is completely on you.”

What are the latest updates on Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Alpha?

Apart from participating in viral reality shows, Alia Bhatt is entirely concentrating on the release of Alpha, a movie directed by Shiv Rawail. Scheduled to be released on July 3, 2026, the action-packed movie serves as the seventh official instalment of Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) renowned Spy Universe.

The movie marks a historic moment for the franchise being the first ever female spy thriller within the franchise. In the movie, Alia plays Sita, a deadly agent who was trained as an assassin from a very young age and partners with another agent played by Sharvari. Some notable stars joining Bobby Deol as the villain of the movie include Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

ALSO READ: Watch: Zaheer Iqbal Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture For Shatrughan Sinha During Family Dinner