LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma cctv footage alia bhatt All Rounder Injury Updates iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi Jay Mehta whatsapp mumbai Ahmed Khan Raebareli hospital Aashuutosh Srivastava ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

Alia Bhatt shared an amusing update from the sets of India's Got Latent Season 2, revealing that her fitness tracker sent out stress alerts during the shoot. The actress clarified that her heart rate spiked not out of anxiety, but because she spent nearly five hours laughing continuously at Samay Raina's roasts.

Alia Bhatt, Samay Raina and Sharvari, Image Credits- Youtube
Alia Bhatt, Samay Raina and Sharvari, Image Credits- Youtube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 20:01 IST

In a recent funny incident, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her experience while participating in the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The actress mentioned that when she was at an event in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film Alpha, which is a spy thriller movie, the recording session was so funny that it actually sent an alarm on her fitness tracker.

It appears that the smart device worn by the actress mistook her body’s physical reaction due to laughing for a highly stressful experience.

You Might Be Interested In

Why did Alia Bhatt’s fitness tracker flag her as stressed?

Alia Bhatt informed that although the edit of the final show of India’s Got Latent Season 2 was uploaded on both Netflix and YouTube for one hour, the actual time taken to shoot the show was about four to five hours. Since she was laughing excessively for the whole five hours at the contestants and roasts, her heartbeat was very high throughout the five hours.

Her watch failed to make out that her laughter was not due to any kind of stress and that she was just enjoying the moment.

“We loved his special. We loved how much laughter he brings to everyone, and we had an amazing time. What you watched was just one hour, but we were there for four to five hours. During those five hours, we were laughing almost the entire time. Even the device that tracks my heart rate thought I was under a lot of stress because it’s not normal to laugh that much. But it was so much fun.”

Alia Bhatt via Jaipur Promotional Event

What happened during Alia Bhatt’s appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2?

The first episode of the show hosted by the comedian, Samay Raina, went super-viral within minutes of its release on 20th June 2026. On the same platform, Alia Bhatt was the main target for Samay Raina’s famous roast comedy along with her Alpha co-star, Sharvari.

When Alia said that she was “regretting slightly” her choice of joining such an open mic show, Samay quickly replied with, “Maine bhi kiya ‘Jigra’ dekh ke regret” (I had regretted too, after watching Jigra). She happily accepted the remark and thanked him for helping her earn money from her movie.

With regard to social media conversations around her appearances at Cannes red carpet, Samay made fun of the vast difference between both events saying, “Kahan Cannes, Kahan Latent. But here, the spotlight is completely on you.”

What are the latest updates on Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Alpha?

Apart from participating in viral reality shows, Alia Bhatt is entirely concentrating on the release of Alpha, a movie directed by Shiv Rawail. Scheduled to be released on July 3, 2026, the action-packed movie serves as the seventh official instalment of Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) renowned Spy Universe.

The movie marks a historic moment for the franchise being the first ever female spy thriller within the franchise. In the movie, Alia plays Sita, a deadly agent who was trained as an assassin from a very young age and partners with another agent played by Sharvari. Some notable stars joining Bobby Deol as the villain of the movie include Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

ALSO READ: Watch: Zaheer Iqbal Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture For Shatrughan Sinha During Family Dinner

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot
Tags: alia bhatthome-hero-pos-7Indias Got Latent 2samay raina

RELATED News

Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Lock Upp 2 Contestant Goes Viral After Strong Take on Cheating Amid Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Ranveer Singh Pralay Update: Rs 300 Crore Zombie Thriller To Go On Floors In September, Australia Shoot Planned

Gaurav Khanna Reacts For The First Time To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement: ‘Meri Biwi Hai Yaar…’ | WATCH

Why Did Sanjay Dutt Leave Welcome to the Jungle? Director Ahmed Khan Finally Reveals The Real Reason

Why Is Dia Mirza Being Criticised? Actor Faces Backlash Over Story About Son Correcting Delivery Worker: ‘Such Entitlement…’

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028

India Extends Petrochemical Import Duty Relief Till 15 July. What Does It Mean for Manufacturers?

SC Orders Status Quo On Ethanol Allocation; Centre Says 20 Percent Blending Programme Is Still An Experiment

Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why

Is Group Health Insurance Mandatory for Employers in India?

Lost Your Property Papers? You Could Still Sell Your Home Legally. Here’s How!

WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal Sparks Political Row After Calling Opposition ‘Kutta’ | Watch Video

New Rules From July 1, 2026: From ITR And Aadhaar To Passport, Railway And EPFO, Here’s What’s Changing

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot
Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot
Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot
Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

QUICK LINKS