Alia Bhatt’s sartorial fashion choices have always been considered stylish and trendy. This time too, at her date night with BFFs she has taken her fashion level to a notch higher. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photograph on December 7, 2018. In the photograph, she looks gorgeous as ever in her off-shoulder multicoloured striped jumpsuit. With minimal accessories and dewy makeup, she can be seen giving some serious fashion goals. She opted for centre parted for her sleek straight hair. Her strapped stilettos with a yellow clutch rounded her lookout. But what is grabbing our moré attention on the Internet is the cost of the clutch.

As per reports, the cost of a clutch is 1,095 USD, ie. Rs 1,06,000 and the cost of the Staud’s outfits are no less than Rs. 20, 000. This makes her whole appearance at a cost around 1,26,000. Whoa! That’s a huge amount. Various other photographs and videos are also surfacing on social media. The video she can be seen smiling and walking with the utmost attitude and elegance.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy in shooting Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, but the actor knows exactly how to spend her time with her friends. If we go by these photographs, one can surely say she had tonnes of fun at the party.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had been featured in Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway and Student of The Year. She made her debut in ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma productions Student of The Year.

