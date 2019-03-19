Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Inshallah: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Inshallah. While Alia Bhatt is currently promoting her upcoming film Kalank, Salman Khan is busy working on his much-anticipated film Bharat.

From Student of the Year, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Raazi to her latest film Kalank, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has come a long way in Bollywood. After announcing her mega project RRR with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, the actor took to her official Twitter account on March 19, Tuesday to reveal that she has now signed her first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Titled as Inshallah, the actor will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

In a series of tweets, Alia revealed that she first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office when she was just 9 years old. Since then, the actor has hoped and prayed to be in his next film and her dream has finally come true. Calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan a magical duo, Alia said that she cannot wait to join them on the beautiful journey.

I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

While Inshallah is Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan’s first project together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan have earlier collaborated in the film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam co-starring Aishwarya Rai. As per recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan will also be essaying a prominent role in Inshallah. Earlier, speculation was rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Priyanka Chopra wanted to be the leading lady of Bharat but Salman was against the idea.

Last seen in Race 3, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently working on his much-anticipated film Bharat. Slated for an Eid 2020 release, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. With this, the actor will also soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank that will release on April 17. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. After Kalank, the actor has also been roped in for films like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Ashwiny Iyer’s next.

