Last night was a glammy night and here is the list of the stars who came in for the 10th Vogue Beauty Awards, Sara Ali Khan awarded as the fresh female face of the year, and here is the list.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, here is the list of best of Bollywood

The red carpet was filled with the beauties of the town and all of them came for the 10th edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards. The stars who are famous for their looks and acting skills were awarded last night and here is the list of best of Bollywood from the Vogue Beauty awards 2019.

There were several awards given for different categories and it was even for those who came out strong and are breaking boundaries and the list goes this way:

Alia Bhatt was awarded the beauty icon as the star who made her debut with Student Of The Year and is always up with trying new roles, never fails it when she is in the game of style and is a true diva of fashion and the awards made it even more clear. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a silver sequined slit dress and was looking all glammy in the shimmery look. She carried her look with nude makeup and tied up hair, she made it stand out in that glammy dress and was looking gorgeous in it.

Kriti Sanon was awarded as the beauty of the year. There is no second thought about it that the star is a true beauty idol. Kriti was dressed in a hot pink slit gown and was looking hot with her sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Malaika Arora the ageless beauty and the inspiration of Bollywood. Who is famous for her fitness and her iconic moves was awarded the Fitspiration award.

Sara Ali KIhan the beautiful young actor who made her debut in Kedarnath and became a big hit right after that was awarded the fresh face award. Sara looked stunningly beautiful in the sheer black ruffled bodycon gown. She carried the look minimal but yet so beautiful, as she carried the side braid and was looking beautiful in it.

