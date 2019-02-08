Alia Bhatt has clarified the accusations levelled against her by Kangana Bhatt after she did not come out to support latter's recent film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. While clarifying the rumours of having issues with Kangana, the actor said that she would never do anything to upset her. The Queen actor recently made headlines after she claimed that the people in the Hindi film cinema had ganged up against her ever since she raised the issue of nepotism.

A couple of days back, Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Alia Bhatt saying that the latter did not come forward to support one of her most ambitious films, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor had slammed every individual actor for maintaining their silence of the film. When asked about the same from Alia Bhatt during the Gully Boy promotions, she said she was not aware of this problem or anything as she was busy with the shooting. While clarifying the rumours of having issues with Kangana, the actor said that she would never do anything to upset her.

The actor said that if she had upset her in any way she would make sure to apologise to her on a personal level. She said that she had always admired her as a person and as an actor. Kangana is undoubtedly considered as one of the most outspoken and courageous leading ladies in the B-town. The actor barely shies away from vocalising her views out in public.

The Queen actor recently made headlines after she claimed that the people in the Hindi film cinema had ganged up against her ever since she raised the issue of nepotism. The actor had attacked Bhatt saying the actor sent her the trailer of Raazi asking her to watch it. She added that she extended her support to the film as it was a film based on Sehmat Khan, the girl who had given her everything to the country. The actor lashed out the Bollywood actors for not extending the same support to her recent release Manikarnika.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More