Bollywood's leading lady Alia Bhatt has become everyone's favourite with her one on one extra-ordinary performances. From Raazi to Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has been impressing fans with her hard-work and dedication. Now, she is going to dazzle on the silverscreen with her upcoming movie Kalank. Playing the authentic role of Roop, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a very different avatar this time.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented Bollywood stars who has been delivering one on one hits to the industry. Treating fans with a great variety of roles, Alia Bhatt had a very successful year. From Raazi to Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has been impressing fans with her hard-work and dedication. Now, she is going to dazzle on the silverscreen with her upcoming movie Kalank. Playing the authentic role of Roop, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a very different avatar this time. While talking about it to one of the portals, she even revealed that she had to watch Pakistani shows to bring the natural urdu accent for her.

Exciting as it seems, the role had consumed a lot of hard work from the actor. Alia is known to give the best of her in every project she takes. One of the other films in her knitty is Takht. Recently, while giving an interview, Alia Bhatt was caught saying that she would need Kathak tips from Madhuri Dixit for the same.

Well, to bring in limelight, first time on big screen, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt performed together for a song of Kalank titled Ghar More Pardesiya. Talking about the same, the actor had revealed that she was very nervous for sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit, who is quite popular for her superb dancing skills. She also said that it was a very nerve-wracking experience for her as she has not been trained in any dance forms, especially Indian classical. For the song in Kalank, she had to practise for more than 2 months but it was an overwhelming experience. Concluding it, she said that there were few moments when she used to just stare Madhuri with a massive question mark on her body that Madhuri could see through. Madhuri Dixit was surely giving tips to Alia.

Not just this, Alia Bhatt even mentioned that Madhuri Dixit said that next time whenever Alia has to do a song like this, she should come to her three days before to learn some tricks. And continued saying that, before Takht, she would surely go!

Well, Kalank is going to be one the biggest projects starring Bollywood bigwigs like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More