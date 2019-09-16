Alia Bhatt has been shooting for the multiple films since past few months and the actress seems quite busy. Yesterday, a picture of Alia with her father Mahesh Bhatt went viral over the internet wherein they were in a conversation and fans wondered what were they talking?

Actress Alia Bhatt has been busy for quite a long time now post her last release- Abhishek Verman’s Kalank with Varun Dhawan and other actors. The actress has been switching from one character to another frequently from last few months and jumping off from one movie set to another. After Kalank, Alia started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, after a schedule wrap of the film, she started shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht. Yesterday, a picture of Alia Bhatt was floating over the internet wherein she can be seen in a conversation with her father while actor Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen standing behind them in the picture.

The shooting of the film Sadak 2 started in Mumbai, after which the cast and crew flew off to places like Ooty and Mysore to complete the other schedule of the film. It was Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday when Alia Bhatt took to social media to share that her father is back into the direction again almost after 27 years with the sequel of Sadak.

During that time of the film, when it had gone on floors, Alia shared a picture of clapboard of the film with her father’s hand and wrote a heartful caption, quoted as, Today (May 18, 2019) is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shooting in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!

Talking about the film Sadak, the film was a romantic-thriller in which the story revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay Dutt) and a girl (Pooja Bhatt) who was forced to join prostitution. The story was about how he rescues her from the sex racket. Whereas, Sadak 2 will see Alia Bhatt exposing a fake guru who runs an ashram. The sequel of Sadak stars Sunjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App