Coronavirus outbreak has no doubt affected the lives of all the people in the nation. Not just in India, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the entire world and has brought everything at a standstill. In India, currently, the government has introduced 4th lockdown that focuses on containing COVID-19 spread and restarting the economy. Till now, there is no medicine that can cure the virus and the only way you can safeguard yourself from COVID-19 is by staying at home.

Further, the frontline workers are leaving no stone unturned in fighting the battle against coronavirus. The doctors and the other medical staff are treating the patients of coronavirus and are risking their own lives to save others. Many doctors have also lost their own lives after getting infected from the virus. Now to appreciate their efforts, recently, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt decided to give a sweet surprise to all these frontline healthcare workers.

Kalank actor gifted a small box containing chocolate, a juice box, an apple, and a bun with a sweet thank you note from Alia Bhatt. After receiving the box of sweetness, one of the healthcare worker Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar became so happy that he shared the picture of the box with the sweet note and thanked Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is among the most phenomenal actors, who has not just proved herself well with her versatile acting skills, she loves to experiment with her roles and continues to give surprises to her fans. From cooking, baking, gyming to dancing, Alia Bhatt keeps sharing glimpses from her daily routine on her Instagram. The hottie will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubhai Khathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

