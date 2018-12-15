Alia Bhatt sexy photos: Recently on December 14, 2018, the social media sensation took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her Nickelodeon Kid Choice award night. Raazi actor in the picture is donning a beautiful fuchsia colored gown, which has a deep neckline and is accentuating her collar bones. She has complemented her attire with an elegant bun, kohled eyes and a light pink lipstick. Her picture in a span of just a few hours has managed to garner 980k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Alia Bhatt sexy photos: The ever so beautiful Alia Bhatt started her career 6 years back with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and since then has never looked back. Recently on December 14, 2018, the social media sensation took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her Nickelodeon Kid Choice award night.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Recently in an interview with a leading daily Alia Bhatt said that she has a very busy year as she has three back to back releases first is gully boy opposite Ranveer Singh releasing in February, then Kalank in April followed by magnum opus Brahmastra which will release on Christmas next year. Alia Bhatt has also been honored with many awards among which she had also featured in Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list and was at the 12th position this yearn Forbes India celebrity 100 lists, her total annual income was Rs. 583.83 million.

