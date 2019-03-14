Alia Bhatt sexy video: One of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is raising temperatures with a bold video of her. Going viral on the internet, the clip shows her in a sexy look, captured candidly. Soon, the actor is going to hit the silver screens with her upcoming period drama Kalank which will also star Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit.

Alia Bhatt sexy video: Riding high on success meter, Alia Bhatt is the glam doll of Bollywood. The young lady never misses a chance to catch the attention of fans. Delivering one on one hits, Alia Bhatt has become everyone’s favorite and is counted amongst the most successful actors. In the span of her career, Alia Bhatt has been awarded many awards including two Filmfare Awards. It is often said that Alia is also one of the highest paid actors, who has even appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014.

Not many of Alia Bhatt fans know that the Starkid did not debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year, in fact, she had been featured as a child actor long back in the film Sangharsh. Recently, Alia Bhatt impressed fans with her spectacular acting in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where she was seen romancing Ranveer Singh. Topping the headlines once again, Alia has taken the internet by a storm with her viral bold video. A short clip showing Alia Bhatt in a sexy avatar has taken the social media over. Take a look!

Well, the actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming big project Kalank which is all set to hit the silver screens on this April 17. The multis-starrer movie will also feature Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by aced Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, the movie has already created a buzz with its teaser. Here’s the full video!

