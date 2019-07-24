Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming film Sadak 2 in Ooty. The actor recently shared a photo from Ooty in which she can be seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is back on the front foot to shoot for her upcoming films and this time it is her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2. As she shoots for the first schedule of the film in Ooty, Alia is joined by her entire family, which includes her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. A few hours ago, the 26-year-old shared an adorable photo on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen posing with her mom and sister.

In the photo, Alia and Shaheen can be seen wrapped up in a warm and fuzzy red shawl, Soni Razdan is wearing a blue jumper. As the trio poses for the camera, they look super cute and the photo is sure to compel you to take a trip to the mountains with your family. Sharing the photo on her profile, Alia wrote in the caption, “a whole lotta love”. Shaheen Bhatt also shared an adorable video on her Instagram story in which the Bhatt family can be seen having a wholesome breakfast.

On the first day of Sadak 2, Alia had shared a photo of Mahesh Bhatt holding a clapboard. She penned down her feelings and said that she is petrified as she begins shooting in a few days. She feels like a tiny mouse who is trying to climb a beautiful, immense and emotional mountain. However, she hopes she will make it to the top and is able to get up again if she falls. It will be a tough climb but every single step and misstep will be worth it.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled under the banner of Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, Sadak 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App