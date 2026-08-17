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Home > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

Alia Bhatt gave fans a rare glimpse into a family getaway with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, sharing intimate holiday moments as the couple balances packed film schedules.

Alia Bhatt (Photo:X)
Alia Bhatt (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 22:06 IST

For a couple whose professional calendars rarely leave much room to breathe, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appear to have found a little time for family. Alia recently shared a series of photographs from a holiday with Ranbir and their daughter, Raha Kapoor, offering fans a glimpse into their quieter moments away from Mumbai and the film sets. One of the pictures shows little Raha sitting between her parents as they take in a peaceful view of the sea. Another captures Alia resting beside her daughter, while a mirror selfie shows the actor in white beachwear. The mood across the pictures is noticeably relaxed, a contrast to the hectic schedules both actors have been maintaining.

“Good old days, cuddles and all,” Alia wrote alongside the photographs. The family vacation comes at an especially busy phase for the couple. Alia recently headlined Alpha, the Yash Raj Films spy thriller with Sharvari, which arrived in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

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Alia Bhatt On How Motherhood Changed Her Priorities

Alia has previously spoken about how becoming a mother changed the way she approaches both work and life. At the Red Sea Film Festival, she discussed Raha growing up and how the three-year-old had already begun developing her own relationship with the paparazzi.

The actor has also said that her daughter and family remain central to the way she chooses projects, suggesting that motherhood has brought a different perspective to her career.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Keeps Him Busy

Ranbir, meanwhile, is preparing for one of the biggest films of his career — Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. He plays Lord Rama opposite Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash portraying Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release and is among the year’s most anticipated Indian films.

Alia and Ranbir, who married in April 2022, welcomed Raha in November that year. The couple first worked together on Brahmāstra, which also marked the beginning of their relationship.

Alia will next be seen alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which is currently scheduled for January 2027.

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Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral
Tags: alia bhattBollywoodRaha Kapoorramayanaranbir kapoor

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Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

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Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

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Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral
Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral
Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral
Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

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