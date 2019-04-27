Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared a glimpse of her upcoming song titled The Hook-Up Song from Karan Johar's upcoming film Student of the Year 2.

Kalank actress Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, will be seen in a special song titled The Hook-Up Song in Student of the Year 2 which is the sequel to Student Of The Year shared a glimpse from the song on her official Instagram account and fans are extremely eager to for the song to get released.

In the glimpse shared by Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram account, we see the Bollywood hottie in a sexy backless purple dress and we must say that Alia Bhatt is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the photo. Soon after she shared the photo on her Instagram account, fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited song titled The Hook-Up Song to get released.

Student of the Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and has been helmed by Punit Malhotra. The film has been backed by Karan Johar and is slated to hit the big screen on May 10.

The first part of the film marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and now Student Of The Year 2 marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen on May 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App